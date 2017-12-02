West Seattle Saturday: Junction Tree Lighting, Night Market, Kiwanis pancake breakfast, Menashe house lights up, more…

The first Saturday in December always has a sizable slate of events, and this year it’s even bigger! First, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

PANCAKES AND SANTA PHOTOS! Santa photos for kids up to age 10 are part of the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle‘s 68th annual pancake breakfast, 7-11 am at Alki Masonic Hall. Tickets are $10 at the door if you didn’t buy yours in advance; kids under 10 eat free with paid adult. **Bring new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots!!** (40th SW/SW Edmunds)

FAUNTLEROY SCHOOLHOUSE HOLIDAY MARKET: The halls are decked with artists and crafters at the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse Holiday Market, as previewed here last night. The market continues 9 am-3 pm today. (9131 California SW)

BAZAAR AT THE KENNEY: 10 am-3 pm, shop this year’s holiday bazaar at The Kenney. Handmade items! (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SANTA PAWS You and your pet(s) are invited to Windermere West Seattle for photos, 10 am-1 pm. (4526 California SW)

NUTCRACKER TEA: 11:30 am-1 pm at Hiawatha Community Center: “Dress up in your favorite ballet outfit and join us for goodies, sweets, and children’s activities during this spectacular tea party kicking off the holiday season.” $5 per person. (2700 California SW)

WYATT’S JEWELERS HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: At Wyatt’s Jewelers (WSB sponsor) in Westwood Village, today’s the day for their annual open house, noon-6 pm. Treats and discounts – 20 percent off your entire purchase! (2600 SW Barton)

WESTSIDE HOLIDAY BOOK FAIR: Noon-6 pm Saturday is the first day at Westside Unitarian Congregation:

“Join your neighbors for a holiday book fair featuring new and used books for children and adults. Admission is free and complimentary goodies will be served. This is a great opportunity to buy a book as a special gift or to stock up on books for your own winter reading pleasure!” (7141 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION NIGHT MARKET: 3-7 pm in the street, vendors, treats, and community activities! See the vendor list here. Here are the activity highlights, from West Seattle Junction Association executive director Lora Swift:

We’ll have the Hope Lutheran kids in a booth at the night market helping kids decorate (with markers and jewels) wooden snowflakes. The kids will be encouraged to hang their snowflake on the Christmas tree to show their off their art work! Hope will have hot cocoa to warm little hands. Westside School will have a booth filled with crafts for our outdoor critters. Stop by to make a peanut butter and pinecone bird feeder. Everyone can have a delicious holiday. The folks from Darigold will be serving eggnog, watch for them at the night market. Also, we’ll have Whole Foods serving cider and cookies again this year. They will be by the Christmas tree. (WSB photo of Santa during My Macy’s Holiday Parade eight days ago) Santa (the Macy’s Santa!) will be tucked into his Santa house listening to gift wishes. Bring your camera or handy cell phone for DIY pictures. Sharing Santa’s tent will be volunteers from WestSide Baby. Everyone is encouraged to bring a pack of diapers to drop off. Curious Kidstuff has been kind enough to donate 250 glow in the dark necklaces! Come early to get yours! You can pick up your necklace from one of the Junction volunteers.

(SW Alaska between California and 42nd SW)

12 BARS OF CHRISTMAS-WEST SEATTLE, 3 pm start. See the list of bars/times, and how to get your wristband, via our calendar listing. (Starts at Beveridge Place Pub, 6413 California SW)

SEE THE MENASHE FAMILY CHRISTMAS LIGHTS GO ON! The Menashe Family Lights are the biggest and brightest display in West Seattle. You’re invited to be there for the ceremony to turn them on, between 4 and 4:30 today. (5605 Beach Drive SW)

TREVOR RAS HOLIDAY SINGALONG: It’s a holiday music event and a West Seattle Food Bank fundraiser, 4-6 pm at C & P Coffee Company. (5612 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION TREE LIGHTING: 5 pm at Junction Plaza Park, be there for music and good cheer in this year’s tree-lighting ceremony, hosted by Sundae + Mr. Goessl, with music by Endolyne Children’s Choir and The Silver Belles. (42nd SW/SW Alaska)

TIBBETTS COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS PARTY, 5-7 pm at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor). Decorate gingerbread, eat Christmas cookies, make crafts – bring your friends and family! Chili with cornbread muffins and a spiced vegan lentil soup. All free. (3940 41st SW)

GINGERBREAD HOUSE CONTEST, 5-7 pm at West Seattle Christian Church. Cookie decorating, photo backdrop, Christmas games, ornament exchange, hot-chocolate bar, finger food, dessert. The kit to build and decorate a gingerbread house is $10. All welcome! (42nd SW/SW Genesee)

WEST SEATTLE ALTERNATIVE GIVING FAIR First session is 6-8:30 pm tonight in the Fellowship Hall at Fauntleroy Church: “Make a difference through a different way of giving at the second annual West Seattle Alternative Giving Fair. A total of 19 proven non-profits are expected to be there, explaining what they do and welcoming donations in lieu of giving more stuff for Christmas, birthdays, and other occasions.” See the list here. (9140 California SW)

HOLIDAY CAST PARTY: Continuing tonight, it’s ArtsWest’s Holiday Cast Party, 7:30 pm, hosted by Mathew Wright. (4711 California SW)

And from our year-round West Seattle Event Calendar and news previews:

SEATTLE JAM BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: 8 am to 5 pm, first day of the annual wheelchair-basketball tournament at the West Seattle High School Gym. Free admission. (3000 California SW)

EXPLORER WEST OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-11:30 pm, Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor) welcomes prospective families to come visit. (10015 28th SW)

WEST SEATTLE MEANINGFUL MOVIE: 6:30 pm doors open, 7 pm film, “The Lost Art of Good Conversation” at Neighborhood House High Point. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: 9 pm, “Seattle rock made by grownups,” with Young Pioneers, Llama, Transient Songs. $6 cover. 21+ (4210 SW Admiral Way)

HOUSE ON THE MOVE TONIGHT: As we’ve been reporting, the old “log house” at California/Findlay is scheduled to be moved overnight tonight to its new home in the Admiral area. It’s scheduled to be on the road sometime after 11 pm, using California SW most of the way.

There’s a LOT more on the calendar! See it all here.