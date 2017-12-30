West Seattle Saturday: Highlights for your New Year’s Eve-Eve

(Barrow’s Goldeneye, photographed by Mark Wangerin. PS – today’s the Christmas Bird Count)

Second-to-last day of 2017. From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide, here are a few ways to spend it:

SOUND STEPS WALKING PROGRAM: Scheduled for a 10 am walk at Camp Long – our listing explains how to confirm with the organizer. (5200 35th SW)

SEE THE LIGHTS: The displays/shows in the Holiday Guide (where you’ll find times and addresses) are ending soon; West Seattle Lights‘ finale is the soonest, New Year’s Eve, while the Menashe Family Lights run through January 2nd.

TRIBUTE TO TRIO: One more 30th-anniversary tribute to the collaboration of Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, and Linda Ronstadt. 8 pm-11 pm at Parliament Tavern. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

WEST END GIRLS: A DRAG EXTRAVAGANZA – Doors 8 pm, show 9 pm at The Skylark. Lineup and ticket link are here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SING IT: Karaoke at Talarico’s in The Junction, 10 pm-1 am. 21+. (4718 California SW)