West Seattle Saturday: From cleanup to choirs to Christmas Ship, and much more!

(Common goldeneye, photographed at Jack Block Park by Mark Wangerin)

Welcome to the weekend! We start with highlights from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

HOLIDAY BAZAAR: 8:30 am-3 pm at DutchBoy Coffee in Highland Park: “Shop for treasures inside the Christmas bus. Local art, vintage bags & accessories, dog fashion, and more.” (1513 SW Holden)

GIVING-TREE DEADLINE AT THE WEST SEATTLE AND FAUNTLEROY YMCAs: Last day to take cards and return them with the requested gifts for the giving trees – more than 1,100 requests this year and every gift matters. (36th/Snoqualmie and 9140 California SW)

TOY-DRIVE DEADLINE: Last day to participate in the Toy ‘n’ Joy Drive at Bartell Drugs stores, partnering with the Salvation Army, collecting new, unwrapped toys. You can donate items, or cash at Bartell registers. Bartell has stores in Admiral (2345 42nd SW) and The Junction (4706 42nd SW).

SANTA PHOTOS: Santa is back at CAPERS in The Junction, 9 am-noon. Donations benefit the West Seattle Food Bank. (4525 California SW)

SANTA AND PANCAKES: Santa photos with a free community pancake breakfast, 9 am-1 pm at John L. Scott in The Junction. (4445 California SW)

SANTA AT THE SCHOOLHOUSE: Santa photos at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, 9 am-4 pm: Gail Ann Photography will be taking holiday photos in a living-room scene with Father Christmas. Walk-ins welcome! Bring the family, and the dog, too! Packages start at $30 and 20% of all sales will be donated to the Fauntleroy Community Service Agency. (9131 California SW)

ENDOLYNE CHOIR CONCERT: 11 am at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, as previewed here. DECEMBER 9: Endolyne Children’s Choir “Winter Fantasy” Concert, 11 am at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church. Free (suggested donation $5/person, $20/family). (3050 California SW)

SEASONAL SOUNDS ON THE SOUND: Hosted Christmas Ship-viewing party benefiting the Southwest Seattle Historical Society. 3-6:30 pm. Details in our calendar listing. (1727 Harbor SW)

CHRISTMAS SHIP: Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship stops off the shores of West Seattle and South Park!

-3:30-3:50 pm at Duwamish Waterway Park in South Park (7900 10th Ave. S.)

-4:35 to 4:55 pm at Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor)

-8:10-8:30 pm at Lowman Beach Park (7017 Beach Dr. SW)

-8:55-9:15 pm at Alki Beach Park (near the Bathhouse, 2701 Alki SW)

Emerald City Voices are aboard for the first two performances, The Dickens Carolers for the second two.

BEFORE AND DURING THE NIGHT’S FINAL CHRISTMAS SHIP STOP: During the Christmas Ship’s Alki visit:

Calling West Seattle families, friends, and neighbors to gather at the Alki Bathhouse for the Argosy Christmas Ship’s annual visit. Enjoy special performances by the Seattle Lutheran High School band and Hope Kid Choir, and join in Christmas caroling accompanied by a live band. Alki Community Center and Seattle Parks Department staff will be on hand to offer hot drinks and cookies.

(60th/Alki)

CELEBRATION OF LOVE AND LIGHT, 5:30-7:30 pm at The Kenney, with harp music, storytelling, hors d’oeuvres, desserts and beverages. “Decorate our tree with your personalized ornaments remembering and honoring those you love. All proceeds benefit The Kenney Foundation Resident Care Fund … Additionally, we have a unique raffle gift of a beautiful antique lace quilt, made by local quilter Judy Pickens, and several paintings to auction by local artist Kathy Johnson.” (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

BELLS OF THE SOUND AT TIBBETTS: Bells of the Sound handbell choir in concert at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor): This year’s holiday concert is “Peace on Earth,” featuring “traditional carols and songs of peace from around the world.” Come see and hear Puget Sound’s premier handbell ensemble at 7 pm – show and ticket details here. (3940 41st SW)

‘IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE’: Join Twelfth Night Productions for this year’s second performance of “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Show.” 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall. Get your ticket(s) online at this Brown Paper Tickets link, or at the venue box office. (7904 35th SW)

Now, top options from our year-round WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ADMIRAL ADOPT-A-STREET CLEANUP: Start your Saturday by devoting some time to clean up the streets in The Admiral District. It’s the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s quarterly Adopt-A-Street cleanup, starting at 9 am – meet at Metropolitan Market (WSB sponsor), which donates treats before and after the cleanup. (41st/42nd/Admiral)

WEST SEATTLE LINUX USERS GROUP: Back to the regular meeting spot this time, the Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor), 9 am. More info in our calendar listing. (9140 California SW)

SOUTHSIDE REVOLUTION JUNIOR ROLLER DERBY: Season-opening bouts for two of the Southside Revolution teams! 5:15 pm-8:30 pm at Southgate Roller Rink in White Center; more info in our calendar listing. (9646 17th SW)

AFROCOP FT. BILL HORIST: 9 pm psychedelic jazz & groove-based jams at Parliament Tavern. $7 cover, 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

We wish you an awesome Saturday!