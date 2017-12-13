West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE POWER OUTAGE: 140+ customers in Delridge

December 13, 2017 11:42 am
11:42 AM: Seattle City Light is investigating a power outage that started about 15 minutes ago in Delridge – the map shows two spots, one on SW Holden just west of Delridge, with most of the 140+ affected customers in what appears to be the West Ridge Park complex at Delridge/Kenyon. No word yet how it started; the current restoration estimate is mid-afternoon.

12:07 PM: Ken points out in a comment that a crash appears to be to blame – the SFD 911 log does show a “wires down” call a short time earlier in the 2200 block of SW Holden – and also says the Westhaven Apartments are affected.

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE POWER OUTAGE: 140+ customers in Delridge"

  • Ken C. December 13, 2017 (11:56 am)
    The Westhaven Apartments (behind West Ridge) are also affected. That’s another 140+ customer.

    Looks like someone hit a power pole on 24th street

    • WSB December 13, 2017 (12:04 pm)
      Thank you! Now I see the “2201 SW Holden wires down” call from earlier.

