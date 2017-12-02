West Seattle holiday scene: Kiwanis Club’s pancake popularity!

(WSB photos)

As we’ve been noting, lots going on this Saturday, and one of the earliest events was a big hit: The Kiwanis Club of West Seattle‘s 70th annual Pancake Breakfast at the Masonic Center in The Junction! Above, that’s the crowd when we stopped by in the third hour.

Everyone who breakfasted with the Kiwanians this morning helped support local youth programs, including Key Clubs and Scout troops, as well as cancer research at Children’s Hospital. The Chief Sealth International High School Key Club, in fact, was helping out this morning (at left is WS Kiwanis president-elect Shari Sewell):

And the event also is a dropoff for the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots donation drive:

Sgt. Fredrick Willard and Corporal Vallory Cunningham were there on behalf of the USMC. Also on hand, Santa! If you missed it this year, set your calendar reminder for the first Saturday in December in 2018.