West Seattle Friday: Native Arts & Crafts Market; Hanukkah party; holiday concerts…

Mary sent that photo and said the neighbor who decorates the traffic circle at 17th/Cloverdale is worthy of recognition too. Absolutely! Now, on to what's happening for your Friday, two lists – first, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

DUWAMISH NATIVE ARTS AND CRAFTS MARKET: This holiday season there’s a second session of the Duwamish Native Arts and Crafts Market! Today’s the first day, 10 am-6 pm at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

SANTA PHOTOS: Santa is scheduled to visit HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor), 3-6 pm. (4022 SW Alaska)

HANUKKAH GAMES PARTY: Tonight the community is invited to celebrate at Kol HaNeshamah, with games, food, and more. 6:30 pm. Full details in our calendar listing. Then you’re invited to stay for the next FRED Talks event – 9 pm – details on the KHN website. (6115 SW Hinds)

HOLIDAY FILMS AND SINGALONG: Doors open at 6:30 pm at South Park Hall:

Brian Edwards is a local film collector who lights up Admiral Bird every Saturday night with his 16mm films. He lugs in his projector and screen for the mere satisfaction of sharing his collection with the public. Everyone is welcome and there isn’t any fee to come on in and enjoy the kitsch appeal of film. On December 15th we are taking this experience over to South Park Hall. He is going to team up with Tim Scallion, a one-man band, to create this special night. We will show films and have group sing alongs. There will be popcorn (free for the first 10 people), beer, pork sliders, doughnuts, hot cider and coffee. The doors open at 6:30, show starts at 7 pm; tickets are $12, kids 5 + under are free.

(1253 S. Cloverdale)

WE 3 CAROLERS’ FOOD-BANKS BENEFIT We 3 Carolers present holiday music to support the White Center and West Seattle Food Banks, 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company. (5612 California SW)

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: The live radio-play edition is the holiday show this year for Twelfth Night Productions – final weekend! 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall. Buy your ticket(s) online at this Brown Paper Tickets link, or at the venue box office. (7904 35th SW)

CHORAL CONCERT Seattle Girls Choir Prime Voci presents Carmina Angelorum, “Songs of the Angels,” 8 pm at Holy Rosary. Details and ticket info here. (42nd/Genesee)

A CAPPELLA CONCERT: 3rd annual Northwest A Cappella Seasonal Showcase, 7 pm doors, 8 pm show, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center.

The Contemporary A Cappella Musicians’ Institute is excited to present the 3rd annual Northwest A Cappella Seasonal Showcase! Come celebrate the season at this family friendly holiday showcase as some of the PNW’s most entertaining contemporary a cappella groups take the stage! The 2017 Northwest A Cappella Seasonal Showcase will feature:

PLUtonic Acappella

GIRL BAND

B-Side Book Club A Cappella

Online presale $12, at the door $15. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

ANNIVERSARY OPEN HOUSE: 1st-anniversary open house for Resting Waters, 2-8 pm. Refreshments and prizes! (9208 35th SW)

TALK WITH YOUR CITY COUNCILMEMBER: 2-6 pm “district office hours” for Councilmember Lisa Herbold at South Park Community Center. Walk-ins welcome. (8319 8th Avenue S.)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: The Driftwood Walkers, Smoking Bill, Fortress of the Bear, 8 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: “A night of party rock” with The Loveless Building, Emergency Volcano Evacuation Route, The Blooms. 9 pm. $5. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

