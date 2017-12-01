West Seattle Friday: ‘Light Up the Night,’ shop, taste, listen, more!

(Decorations at West Seattle High School, photographed after we covered a basketball game earlier this week)

From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

HOLIDAY MARKET: 4-8 pm, it’s the start of this year’s Fauntleroy Schoolhouse Holiday Market. Come see who’s selling what in the historic schoolhouse. (9131 California SW)

LAFAYETTE CRAFT AND BOOK FAIR: Support a school while doing some holiday shopping tonight! It’s the annual Lafayette Elementary School Holiday Craft & Book Fair by Scholastic, 5-7 pm. “Come shop, visit with friends, and celebrate the season of giving!” (2645 California SW)

FIRST NIGHT FOR WEST SEATTLE YULETIDE: Music-synched lights east of The Junction. 5:30-9 pm – more schedule info here. (38th Ave SW between Genesee and Dakota)

HUSKY DELI OPEN HOUSE: Get a taste of the holidays at the annual Husky Deli Open House in The Junction, 6-9 pm. (4721 California SW)

LIGHT UP THE NIGHT: Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & School invites you to help “Light Up the Night”:

There will be caroling and the lighting up of the grounds. People will be invited to a cookie and hot beverage reception in the Walmesley Center (gym) after the grounds are lit. There will be crafts for children. We ask that people bring non-perishable food items for the St. Vincent de Paul food bank.

Bring your food donation(s) to the sleigh in the Walmesley Center. 7 pm. (35th SW/SW Myrtle)

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Both West Seattle High School teams play Nathan Hale at home tonight – 7 pm girls, 8:30 boys. (3000 California SW)

HOLIDAY CAST PARTY: ArtsWest‘s Holiday Cast Party opens tonight, 7:30 pm. See the nightly lineup in our calendar listing and check for ticket availability. (4711 California SW)

And from our year-round West Seattle Event Calendar:

EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITY CENTER FRIENDS AND FAMILY DAY: At South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), 11 am-3 pm:

South Seattle College and the TRiO Educational Opportunity Center are hosting an educational opportunity drop in event for both South students, their friends and family, and community members! Come receive one-on-one assistance with FAFSA and discuss degree and certificate programs, high school completion, English language programs, apprenticeships and more! No appointment necessary!

(6000 16th SW)

WORDS, WRITERS, WEST SEATTLE: David B. Williams and Jennifer Ott are the featured authors at this month’s Southwest Seattle Historical Society-presented reading/signing event at Barnes & Noble/Westwood Village, 5-7 pm. Here’s their video invitation, courtesy of the SWSHS:

Their book tells the amazing story behind Seattle’s Ship Canal. (2600 SW Barton)

CORNER BAR: Highland Park Improvement Club‘s monthly pop-up bar is tonight, starting at 6 pm, featuring The Black Tones performing starting at 8 pm, all ages until 9 pm. (1116 SW Holden)

BOOK SIGNING: Drew Bensen reads from and signs the book he co-authored, 7-10 pm at Inner Alchemy. (7354 35th SW)

AT KENYON HALL: Laura Love, Terry Hunt, and Orville Johnson, 7:30 tonight. Check to see if reservations are still available! (7904 35th SW)

AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: Christy McWilson + The West Seattle 2, The Riffbrokers, Jasper Tollefson. “Americana folk and rock.” 9 pm. $8 cover. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

