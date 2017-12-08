West Seattle Friday: From holiday classics to HPIC’s Art Lounge, and more!

(Tuesday photo by James Bratsanos to cheer you until the sun emerges from the fog)

Yes, there’s fun for your Friday. First on our highlight list, events from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

SYMPHONY CONCERT: 7:30 pm, enjoy West Seattle Community Orchestras‘ Symphony Orchestra concert “Nutcracker!” including that famous work and more, as previewed here. At Chief Sealth International High School Auditorium. Admission is FREE; donations appreciated! (2600 SW Thistle)

OPENING NIGHT FOR ‘IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE’: Join Twelfth Night Productions for “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Show.” Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 3:00 pm at Kenyon Hall. Buy your ticket(s) online at this Brown Paper Tickets link, or at the venue box office. (7904 35th SW)

ARTS WEST HOLIDAY CAST PARTY: 7:30 pm at ArtsWest in The Junction – see who’s appearing tonight! (4711 California SW)

P.S. SHOPPING FOR A TREE? The Holiday Guide has the local list.

And here are the highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

CHIEF SEALTH IHS ACADEMY OF BUSINESS DINNER/AUCTION: The students are putting this on and would love to have your support/attendance – 6-9 pm at CSIHS. Ticket info’s in our calendar listing. (2600 SW Thistle)

HPIC ART LOUNGE: Bring your project(s) to Highland Park Improvement Club starting at 7 pm and settle in for a fun, comfy place to work on it/them. Bar’s open. No admission charge. 21+. (1116 SW Holden)

AT THE SKYLARK: Noah Byrd, Bear Crozier, Brianna Bougher, Jordan Lowe, 8 pm, $8, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

AT THE PARLIAMENT: Ready Steady Go, The Pro & The Con, 9 pm. ’80s Night tribute show! $7 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

