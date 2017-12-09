WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Street robbery; mail prowler

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STREET ROBBERY: We have heard from several people about this incident in The Junction late today. From Kevin:

At 4:35 p.m. today, I was walking past the alley behind Northwest Art and Frame, near California and Edmunds. I heard a woman’s screams. The woman screamed “they stole my phone, stop them” and I saw three black males, I would estimate between 14 and 18, run south through the alley. The three individuals ran east on Edmunds. The woman was chasing after them and crying and screaming. I took the best photos I could of the three individuals as they ran by. I heard from other witnesses that another bystander chased after them, as they ran east on Edmunds. I am not sure if the woman made a report to the police, however. I spoke with the police, gave them my name and showed them the photos. The police were trying to locate the victim.

We were contacted separately, via text, by the person who reported chasing the suspects; they also did not know if anyone was caught, saying, “Several people joined me in chasing them to 40th and Edmunds, where we think they were hiding in a yard. Police took it from there.” we just checked the jail register and the only person booked for robbery since this afternoon is way out of the described age range, so likely not related. We will pursue more details on this Monday, but in case the suspects are still at large, a heads-up seemed in order.

MAILBOX PROWLED: From John:

Thought your readers might want to watch out for this: It occurred at about 5:20 pm on December 7th. This guy walked up to our front porch, took a quick look in the mailbox (empty) then walked away. We were not at home at the time, but it happened so fast it would not have made any difference anyway. This is in the Genesee area just west of the Junction.

P.S. If you happen to be downtown right now, a reader reports that a shooting investigation at 3rd/4th/Pine has led to the rerouting of the C Line. We don’t know anything else about the incident but thought we’d mention it since we were writing Crime Watch anyway.