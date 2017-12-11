WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Street robbery followup; stolen Accord found; recognize this package thief’s car

Three West Seattle Crime Watch notes tonight:

STREET ROBBERY FOLLOWUP: Though the victim apparently still has not reported it directly, witnesses’ account of a street robbery in The Junction on Saturday afternoon resulted in a police report that we requested and obtained today. (Above is one witness’s photo of the three suspects running away, as originally published Saturday night.) It was classified as a “suspicious circumstance” since the victim was never found. Here’s our transcription of the report narrative by one of the first two officers dispatched at 4:38 pm, “called in by a third party”:

Upon our initial arrival in the area, no one (victim/witnesses) flagged us down in reference to the robbery. Multiple witnesses would continue to call 911 stating they observed three younger black males being chased by a female southbound from SW Edmunds St and California Av SW. (Six officers) did an extensive area check for the victim/suspects with negative results. (The original two dispatched officers) were able to make contact with three witnesses on the corner of 44th Ave. SW and SW Edmunds St. (One witness) stated the following: She was in the parking lot on the southeast corner of 44 Av SW and SW Alaska St. She observed the three listed unidentified suspects loitering in the same parking lot. They appeared as if they were “plotting” something; possibly criminal. They then began to approach her. She had her child with her, and she stated to them “don’t even think about it.” The three suspects then turned around and walked toward the Metro bus stop on SW Alaska St. She then entered her vehicle and locked same. She then heard a woman screaming “They took my phone!” She looked up where the three suspects walked toward and observed the three suspects running southbound through the alleyway between California Av SW and 44 Av SW. She also observed a “Persian”-looking female wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and black framed glasses chasing them. She lost sight of all suspects where the alleyway meets SW Edmunds St. (Another witness) stated the foI1owing: He observed three black male juveniles running eastbound on SW Edmunds St. from California Av SW. He then observed a male wearing an orange jacket chasing them. As the male wearing the orange jacket passed him, he stated to him “CaIl 911, they stole a purse!” He did not see a female chasing after them. He lost visual of the subjects running as they proceeded eastbound on SW Edmunds St. (Third witness) stated the following: He observed three black male juveniles running southbound through the alleyway between California Av SW and 44 Av SW. He observed a female chasing after them. AlI subjects were running toward the intersection of SW Edmunds St and California Av SW. He lost visual of the subjects running after they cleared the alleyway and ran toward said intersection. All witnesses described the three unidentified suspects as three black males, l2 to 13 years of dg€, and aI1 wearing black hooded sweatshirts. The female [victim] was described as olive skinned, has a foreign accent, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, and black framed glasses. Officers could not locate either the suspects or the victim at this time. Nothing further.

The incident # is 17-454074.

STOLEN CAR FOUND: Five days ago, we published Linda‘s report about her niece’s Honda Accord getting stolen in mid-move. Early this morning, they got the call that police had found her car. Linda says it was in OK shape, with a flat tire, “only missing a backpack and a new little speaker. I say she got off lite! The gas tank was mostly still full! Maybe someone just needed a ride home :-). We are thankful and want to thank Seattle Police for finding her car so fast. Merry Christmas, everyone. Oh, by the way, we both have ‘the club’ on our steering wheels now.”

RECOGNIZE THIS PACKAGE THIEF’S CAR? Dee Dee shares a neighbor’s security video of a package stolen from her front porch last Wednesday afternoon:

The car has a distinctive look and sound so she wonders if you might recognize it. Dee Dee usually has packages delivered to her workplace “but I somehow missed this order.” The thief had a passenger, and yes, this has been reported to police. She adds, “The package was expensive but I’m sure they won’t be too interested in my candle-making supplies!”