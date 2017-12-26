West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Seen these suitcases? Also, mail theft/tampering, and dog-toting package thief

December 26, 2017 1:23 pm
We start West Seattle Crime Watch with suitcases you might see, if they were dumped after being taken. From Justin:

We arrived home from the airport at 2 am Tuesday morning. After unloading the family and all our gear from the Uber, we mistakenly left two suitcases on the curb in front of our house (4700 block of 37th SW). We realized the mistake this morning and went out to get them…but they were gone! If you see a red Ricardo rollerboard or blue Kirkland rollerboard suitcase in the neighborhood, please let us know! Both were the size to fit into an overhead bin and had Southwest bag tags from Denver to Seattle. They look like the ones in this photo, but are red and blue.

The initial (tracking) number for the police report is T17015412.

Also today: Mail theft/tampering. These photos, and accompanying report, came in via text:

We’re in Arbor Heights at 31st Ave SW and 104th – a whole bunch of our neighborhood’s mail has been stolen and dumped behind our house.

Mail from 31st Ave SW (or neighbor 2 doors down), as well as 4th and 5th Ave. Looks like on 30th and 102nd there were a bunch of mailboxes left opened. A neighbor has since closed them.

The texter says a neighbor has an alarm that went off at 2:30 am today so that might be when it happened.

Also: Just before Christmas, Andrea reported finding dumped, stolen mail in Upper Fauntleroy, in her planting strip in the 3600 block of SW Cloverdale. She says it was addressed to others in the 98136 zip code. Along with reporting mail theft to police, you should also report it to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

And just as we were getting ready to publish the reports above – one more:

That’s the person who took packages off Jessica‘s porch in the Morgan Junction/Gatewood area on Christmas Day: “Looks to be a woman dressed in green winter gear, perhaps wearing a boot from foot injury and carrying a dog” – small dog in a bag under her right arm.

Thanks for sharing Crime Watch reports so your neighbors all over the peninsula can be on alert – once you’ve reported it to police, editor@westseattleblog.com – and if something is happening NOW, call 911!

6 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Seen these suitcases? Also, mail theft/tampering, and dog-toting package thief"

  • uncle loco December 26, 2017 (1:58 pm)
    I came home from the weekend to find my mailbox opened. Not sure if anything was in there to begin with though-possibly the lumps of coal I was expecting?  8100 block of 13th

  • gxnx December 26, 2017 (2:31 pm)
    This porch pirates issue is so easy to resolve.

    We have war on Drugs (which is a failed project) why not War on Porch Pirates…Jeff Bezos has to do is donate $1 million (small change) to set up a task force across the country.

    Put GPS in those boxes, traceable by an app and viola- Pay the judges and prosecute the thieves 5 yrs for each package stolen.

    Isn’t this the same penalty as mail theft?

  • Dave December 26, 2017 (2:59 pm)
    Go on Amazon and search “mail boss”. Many sizes and options to choose. Installed one five years ago. No problems since. Anyone using an unlocked mailbox at this point is simply waiting for the inevitable to happen. 

  • Charlie W December 26, 2017 (3:27 pm)
    USPS has a service called Informed Delivery.  Once you are registered, you are sent an email of scanned mail items that are en route to your mailbox. Would be handy in cases like this.

  • Sam-c December 26, 2017 (3:28 pm)
    What do other people usually do about misdelivered mail?  Per our USPS informed delivery daily digest, we were supposed, to get a christmas card last Tuesday. The one we really need, lol.  (When grandparents ask us ‘please buy presents for $xxx and we’ll send check to pay you.’ There were also checks to kids’ college savings  529). We have a locking mailbox, and there didn’t appear to be any tampering, so we assume it was just mis-delivered? And keep waiting for someone to bring it, or turn it back to post office?!  Of all the cards to be misdelivered!

  • miws December 26, 2017 (4:11 pm)
    Sam-C, passing along from somebody that can’t log in to WSB; go into that day’s Informed Delivery email, go below the last photographed piece of mail. a little ways below that is a bolded link that says; “Report Missing Mail” click on that link under each envelope will be a box you can check that says “I didn’t receive this mailpiece”. Below each mailpiece will be a “Submit” button. 

    Mike 

