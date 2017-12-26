WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Seen these suitcases? Also, mail theft/tampering, and dog-toting package thief

We start West Seattle Crime Watch with suitcases you might see, if they were dumped after being taken. From Justin:

We arrived home from the airport at 2 am Tuesday morning. After unloading the family and all our gear from the Uber, we mistakenly left two suitcases on the curb in front of our house (4700 block of 37th SW). We realized the mistake this morning and went out to get them…but they were gone! If you see a red Ricardo rollerboard or blue Kirkland rollerboard suitcase in the neighborhood, please let us know! Both were the size to fit into an overhead bin and had Southwest bag tags from Denver to Seattle. They look like the ones in this photo, but are red and blue.

The initial (tracking) number for the police report is T17015412.

Also today: Mail theft/tampering. These photos, and accompanying report, came in via text:

We’re in Arbor Heights at 31st Ave SW and 104th – a whole bunch of our neighborhood’s mail has been stolen and dumped behind our house. Mail from 31st Ave SW (or neighbor 2 doors down), as well as 4th and 5th Ave. Looks like on 30th and 102nd there were a bunch of mailboxes left opened. A neighbor has since closed them.

The texter says a neighbor has an alarm that went off at 2:30 am today so that might be when it happened.

Also: Just before Christmas, Andrea reported finding dumped, stolen mail in Upper Fauntleroy, in her planting strip in the 3600 block of SW Cloverdale. She says it was addressed to others in the 98136 zip code. Along with reporting mail theft to police, you should also report it to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

And just as we were getting ready to publish the reports above – one more:

That’s the person who took packages off Jessica‘s porch in the Morgan Junction/Gatewood area on Christmas Day: “Looks to be a woman dressed in green winter gear, perhaps wearing a boot from foot injury and carrying a dog” – small dog in a bag under her right arm.

Thanks for sharing Crime Watch reports so your neighbors all over the peninsula can be on alert – once you’ve reported it to police, editor@westseattleblog.com – and if something is happening NOW, call 911!