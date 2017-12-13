WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Robbery followup; another package taken

Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes today – a followup and reader report:

DELRIDGE ROBBERY FOLLOWUP: We weren’t able to obtain the report on Monday night’s street robbery yesterday but do have it now. The narrative begins with the officers stopped at Delridge/20th and flagged down by a passing driver who said he had seen a fight in a parking lot to the north, and continues:

We started northbound on Delridge checking the area for the fight. We noticed two Hispanic males standing at the bus stop just south of 9Oxx Delridge Way SW. We also noticed a third Hispanic male walking northbound from 7/11. These were the only three people we saw on the west side of Delridge. We slowed down and one of the two males standing at the bus stop gave us a peace sign. Seeing no fighting or any signs of a disturbance we continued on. We got to the light at Delridge and SW Henderson when we noticed a male come out from behind the gas station at 90xx Delridge Way SW. The male … flagged us down and stated the two males at the bus stop just robbed him at gunpoint. As we turned our vehicle around the victim yelled that the suspects were running down the alley. The victim also pointed out another male next to the tree who he said was also with the suspects.

The male still at the scene was detained and identified … Officers began setLing up containment for the remaining two suspects that were last seen fleeing southbound through the alley in the 9000 block of Delridge (alley to the west). A K9 responded to the scene and attempted a track. K9 was unable to locate the suspects. Later (the victim) stated he was not certain he saw the suspects flee down the alley. A Metro bus was also pulling up at the same time and the suspects may have climbed aboard the 128 bus route.

(The victim) provided the following story during the K9 track … he had just dropped his girlfriend off at the gas station … and parked his vehicle in the parking lot. (He) stated he then realized that his girlfriend had his cell phone and he needed to get a hold of her.

(He stated) he decided to ask a couple of males he saw standing near the gas station if he could use their phone. (He) stated the males then placed him in a headlock and punched him in the side of the head (and) told him to give them his keys. (He) stated the male released him and then pulled out a black handgun from the front of his waistband. (He) said the suspect then said to give them what he has … he gave them the keys to his Jeep but they must have seen something because they threw the keys back to him and walked away. (He) stated he ran away and contacted police. (He) declined SFD (medical attention but he) had slight reddening on the right side of his forehead. (He) was unable to provide much of a description other than two Hispanic males 18-20 year of age, wearing dark hoodies. (He) was unable to say which suspect grabbed him and which suspect had the gun. During a search of the area around where the suspects were seen, (an officer) located a blue T-shirt in the bushes outside (a nearby address in the 9000 block of Delridge). Under the T-shirt on the ground was a black .380 handgun. These items were photographed and recovered.