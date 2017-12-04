WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: More package-theft alerts, plus a prowler

The newest reader reports we’ve received:

PACKAGES TAKEN – WATCH FOR POSSIBLY DITCHED DISHES: Anne works at home so has not had a problem before, but while out for about an hour and a half last week, had two packages apparently delivered and taken: “I know itâ€™s a long shot, these thieves took two boxes of pieces of my momâ€™s 1950s everyday dish set — something very sentimentally valuable to me but not anything I think random thieves can hawk or sell. So just in case someone happens to find the contents, [at right] is a picture of the pattern. One box had several of these plates, and one had some tea cups and saucers, which just have the little flourish decoration. If you happen to find these, and I know itâ€™s unlikely, could you please drop me a note at AHin206work â€“ at â€“ gmail.com. Thanks, neighbors, I know we have to work together.” (Anne also wanted you to know, she has since discovered that Alki Mail and Dispatch will accept your package for $4.)

PACKAGE THIEF: The video and report are from Derek in South Delridge:

I wanted to report a package theft to remind neighbors to be alert this time of year. I’m at 18th and Henderson. Amazon delivered a package around 8:30 (Friday) night and at 12:48 AM my camera recorded the theft. Like an idiot I didn’t use the Amazon Locker at 7-11 or Safeway, so I should have seen this coming!

CAR PROWLER: The video and report are from Charlie:

We live above Luna Park across from the housing development. A few months ago my wife’s car was vandalized in our carport, so we installed a video floodlight. At 1am a prowler casually walked up to our cars, checked if they were locked, then moved along, presumably to our neighbors. If anyone in our neighborhood had any theft last night this person may be responsible.

‘ANYONE MISSING THIS CAR?’ So asked the person who texted this photo:

The texter says it’s on SW Barton near 20th SW. We asked if they had called the police. No reply yet.