West Seattle, Washington

31 Sunday

42℉

UPDATE: Mail taken minutes after delivery

December 30, 2017 2:35 pm
|      8 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

5 PM UPDATE: In what was originally reported as a case of mail theft – the mail WAS taken, but by a neighbor who meant well.

Share This

8 Replies to "UPDATE: Mail taken minutes after delivery"

  • KD December 30, 2017 (3:11 pm)
    Reply

    Ugh! I’d call him something worse than un assuming.. but I know what you are saying. But, for you.. Santa needs you to get a locked mailbox! Too easy for everyday theft, not just on vacation hold. 

  • just wondering December 30, 2017 (3:39 pm)
    Reply

    What cross street?

  • MJ December 30, 2017 (4:12 pm)
    Reply

    Wow what a brazen theft.  Hopefully he got some bills!

    With such a good video I hope the cops catch him and the prosecutor puts him behind bars and then he has 80 hours of litter clean up duty after release

  • Eddie December 30, 2017 (4:59 pm)
    Reply

    Why does the west seattle post office have such a difficult time with simple stuff like vacation holds and mail forwarding. I use both multiple times a year and it’s always, ALWAYS a cluster. Seriously, I’d like to know if problems like those are typical system-wide or just with that office. How could I find that out. I certainly can’t find out from them, believe me, I’ve tried.

  • Mark and Kathy December 30, 2017 (4:59 pm)
    Reply

    Nice to see that they recognized their neighbor who was trying to help them.  So much for being a good guy. 

    • WSB December 30, 2017 (5:10 pm)
      Reply

      I just talked with him and as it turns out, it was the mail carrier who mentioned to him that mail was piling up at the neighbor’s house and if he knows them, maybe he could hold onto it for them. (I don’t know why the mail carrier wouldn’t be empowered to hold onto the mail and leave a note for the residents instead … I think there’s some kind of followup there.)

  • waikikigirl December 30, 2017 (5:40 pm)
    Reply

    I was thinking this might be a neighbor…he just didn’t look like a thief.

    As for the USPS not putting their mail on hold that happened to us a couple of times, we did the hold online and both times it never happened. ??? we learned from those 2 experiences to just have a family member stop by everyday.

  • MJ December 30, 2017 (5:57 pm)
    Reply

    Is this April 1st?  Poor guy getting this publicity for being a good neighbor.  

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann