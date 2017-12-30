UPDATE: Mail taken minutes after delivery

5 PM UPDATE: In what was originally reported as a case of mail theft – the mail WAS taken, but by a neighbor who meant well.
West Seattle, Washington
Ugh! I’d call him something worse than un assuming.. but I know what you are saying. But, for you.. Santa needs you to get a locked mailbox! Too easy for everyday theft, not just on vacation hold.
What cross street?
Wow what a brazen theft. Hopefully he got some bills!
With such a good video I hope the cops catch him and the prosecutor puts him behind bars and then he has 80 hours of litter clean up duty after release
Why does the west seattle post office have such a difficult time with simple stuff like vacation holds and mail forwarding. I use both multiple times a year and it’s always, ALWAYS a cluster. Seriously, I’d like to know if problems like those are typical system-wide or just with that office. How could I find that out. I certainly can’t find out from them, believe me, I’ve tried.
Nice to see that they recognized their neighbor who was trying to help them. So much for being a good guy.
I was thinking this might be a neighbor…he just didn’t look like a thief.
As for the USPS not putting their mail on hold that happened to us a couple of times, we did the hold online and both times it never happened. ??? we learned from those 2 experiences to just have a family member stop by everyday.
Is this April 1st? Poor guy getting this publicity for being a good neighbor.
