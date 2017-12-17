West Seattle, Washington

19 Tuesday

43℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gas-station rock-throwing; stolen Element found; neighborhood crime-rate comparisons

December 17, 2017 8:37 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

Four notes in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

GAS-STATION ROCK-THROWING: Ladder 11 was parked at the Fauntleroy/Alaska gas station early this evening not to fuel up, but because firefighters were helping with the aftermath of a rock-throwing attack. Police were there too and told us that a man, apparently under the influence, threw a large rock through the station mini-mart window, near the clerk. No one was hurt but firefighters were helping clean up the glass when we arrived. Police took the suspect into custody.

From the WSB inbox this weekend:

ARBOR HEIGHTS PACKAGES VANISH: From Kirsten:

We believe two packages were stolen within 2 hours of their delivery from our house in Arbor Heights! Was curious if any other people in the area have mentioned anything. One of the packages had a dark purple raincoat in it that we were donating to the Pike Place giving tree. Unfortunate to have this sort of thing taken. We live in the 3700 block on SW 100th Street.

UPDATE: See Amanda‘s comment – misdelivered, not stolen!

STOLEN ELEMENT FOUND: Last Thursday, we published Kanti‘s report about a black 2004 Honda Element stolen from 30th/Henderson. It’s been found – just a few minutes east, Kanti reports, near 16th/Cambridge, with one person arrested.

Finally, if you don’t get City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s weekly newsletter (which she also publishes online in blog format), you might not have seen this:

NEIGHBORHOOD PER-CAPITA CRIME COMPARISONS: While it was included in Herbold’s followup about crime concerns in South Park, this per-capita crime comparison covered West Seattle neighborhoods too:

(Click here for full-size version on seattle.gov)
The first two pages of this slide deck also break down crime trends by SW Precinct neighborhoods. You’ll note that not all West Seattle neighborhoods are mentioned. That’s because they don’t all have “micro-community policing plans” which in turn lead to ongoing SPD neighborhood-by-neighborhood tracking. Those plans were initially developed a few years back in collaboration with the neighborhoods that had established community councils/groups. SPD still keeps overall precinct-wide info too. And you can look up trends/stats any time on the SPD website; even more links are part of Councilmember Herbold’s writeup.

Share This

5 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gas-station rock-throwing; stolen Element found; neighborhood crime-rate comparisons"

  • Amanda December 18, 2017 (12:03 am)
    Reply

    Kirsten – your packages were accidentally delivered to my house. I left them on your porch this evening 😊

    • WSB December 18, 2017 (12:18 am)
      Reply

      So glad to hear it wasn’t theft after all! Thanks for the update.

  • heyalki December 18, 2017 (9:16 am)
    Reply

    No surprise on those crime stats..

    • CAM December 18, 2017 (10:45 am)
      Reply

      I’m also not surprised by those crime stats as the vast majority of neighborhoods reported fall well below the same per capita crime rates for Seattle as a whole. 

  • South Delridge Gal December 18, 2017 (9:46 pm)
    Reply

    I read her newsletter and found the micro-neighborhood planning and precinct data interesting. South Delridge holds many awesome and diverse families who have lived here for generations. It’s too bad we get hit with thuggery as much as we do. Still can’t believe we have more crime per capita than South Park. Crazy. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann