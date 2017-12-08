WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: New music-synched display ‘Austin Street Lights’

Just out of the WSB inbox:

The video is from Mark Bader in Gatewood, who explains:

I’ve enjoyed putting up Christmas lights for years, but this year, at the urging of my wife, I’ve taken the plunge and synchronized my lights to music. I have a collection of songs – some that I’ve written and recorded – that are synced to lights, and you can tune your car radio to 103.3 to hear the music. My style of sequencing is more gentle and slow, with washes of color and motion that match the mood of the music. I try to stay away from lots of flashing. A friend said of my show, “It’s just like Disney!”.

“Austin Street Lights” is at 3711 SW Austin St, and the show runs from 4 pm to 10 pm each night. Tune your radio to 103.3 to hear the music.