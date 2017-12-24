WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS EVE 2017: Shopping, wrapping, dining, and what else you need to know

(WSB photo: A few of the bridge bows on Admiral Way)

Christmas Eve is here! And so is plenty of info.

WILL IT SNOW? The newest weather alert for tonight/tomorrow is here.

WEST SEATTLE RESTAURANTS OPEN CHRISTMAS EVE AND/OR DAY: Here’s our list of what local venues told us when we checked. As always, some might change their mind at the last minute – if you happen onto changes, please comment below or message us.

GROCERY-STORE HOURS: Who closes when? The list is in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide.

CHRISTMAS EVE CHURCH SERVICES: Since it’s Sunday, there are morning services as well as evening. 10 local churches responded to our call for schedules, and they’re in the Holiday Guide.

LAST-MINUTE SHOPPING? Shop your independent local businesses for last-minute gifts! Like this West Seattle hoodie at CAPERS …

Christmas Eve hours for local businesses we heard from are also listed in the Holiday Guide.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Yes, it’s open! 10 am-2 pm in the street in The Junction, as always.

DROP OFF HOMEMADE COOKIES: 9 am-1 pm at Alki Masonic Hall in The Junction, The Christmas People are again accepting donations of homemade cookies for the free Christmas dinner they will serve to hundreds tomorrow. (4736 40th SW)

CHRISTMAS MUSIC: We 3 Carolers will sing at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) from 11 am-1pm, followed by Alex Baird performing 1-4 pm. (4201 SW Morgan)

GIFT WRAPPING: Wrap It Up! With Furry Faces Foundation! – 2-6 pm at Beveridge Place Pub:

Have your Christmas gifts wrapped while watching the Seahawks game! The elves of Furry Faces Foundation are looking forward to wrapping your gifts in splendor and uniqueness! We have gift wrap, bows, tape, ribbon, garland, pipe cleaners, name tags, and more! It’s up to you how much you would like to donate for the gift wrapping, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to helping animals.

Please note, Beveridge Place Pub is 21+ and over. (6413 California SW)

UPDATE: WEST SEATTLE LIGHTS: Mid-afternoon update thanks to commenter: West Seattle Lightsis on, but free hot chocolate is not, because of illness. But you can still enjoy the light show programmed to synch to music – tonight’s schedule is 5 pm to midnight. Bring nonperishable food for the West Seattle Food Bank bin out front, and/or support the WSL’s chosen nonprofits online. (3908 SW Charlestown)

MORE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: See the Holiday Guide for the listings of the major displays, and scroll through our archive of West Seattle displays we’ve featured.

Also of note for today/tonight:

LIBRARIES CLOSED: Both Seattle and King County.

PARKS FACILITIES CHANGES: Listed here.

Changes? Additions? Questions? Breaking news? The 24/7/365 WSB hotline, text or voice, is 206-293-6302.