WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: You can be part of it in January, February, March – if you jump in fast!

You’ll soon see that poster around West Seattle – it’s the official poster for the West Seattle Art Walk first-quarter dates (first Thursdays as usual – January 11, February 8, March 8), featuring art by George Perrou. Every quarter, there’s also a venue map/list, of retailers, galleries, restaurants, etc. that agree to be open late that night while hosting an artist and/or offering food/drink specials to make it a more-memorable night for folks out exploring West Seattle. Wherever you are on the peninsula, there’s still time to get on that list for the first-quarter Art Walk nights if you do it here no later than New Year’s Eve (Sunday)!