UPDATE: Water-main break north of Lincoln Park

10:20 AM: Having water-pressure trouble – or no water – near Lincoln Park? The photo shows the scene of a water break at Lincoln Park Way and 47th SW. It’s from Kersti, one of several people who have contacted us to let us know about the problem. Seattle Public Utilities has been alerted. (Any time you have a water problem – low pressure, no pressure, discoloration, etc. – the hotline to call is 206-386-1800.)

10:40 AM: Just talked with SPU spokesperson Andy Ryan. He says the break is in an 8-inch cast-iron water main, and there’s no estimated time for repairs yet, but they’re working on it. It’s affecting about 32 “services” – a “service” can have multiple customers, and those affected by this include nearby retirement center The Kenney. Three hydrants are affected, too.

2:03 PM: We just stopped by the scene (photos added above and below). The crew tells us it could be another “two to three hours” because once they finish repairing the line, they’ll have to flush it.

3:34 PM: Commenter SA reports the water’s back on.