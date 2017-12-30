West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Water-main break north of Lincoln Park

December 30, 2017 10:20 am
10:20 AM: Having water-pressure trouble – or no water – near Lincoln Park? The photo shows the scene of a water break at Lincoln Park Way and 47th SW. It’s from Kersti, one of several people who have contacted us to let us know about the problem. Seattle Public Utilities has been alerted. (Any time you have a water problem – low pressure, no pressure, discoloration, etc. – the hotline to call is 206-386-1800.)

10:40 AM: Just talked with SPU spokesperson Andy Ryan. He says the break is in an 8-inch cast-iron water main, and there’s no estimated time for repairs yet, but they’re working on it. It’s affecting about 32 “services” – a “service” can have multiple customers, and those affected by this include nearby retirement center The Kenney. Three hydrants are affected, too.

2:03 PM: We just stopped by the scene (photos added above and below). The crew tells us it could be another “two to three hours” because once they finish repairing the line, they’ll have to flush it.

3:34 PM: Commenter SA reports the water’s back on.

10 Replies to "UPDATE: Water-main break north of Lincoln Park"

  • SA December 30, 2017 (10:48 am)
    Thanks for posting!

  • Joel December 30, 2017 (10:53 am)
    the former mayor increased his staff by 30% and increased city spending by over 40% – but likely didn’t change out one water line – until after they burst of course.

  • shaggydogstory December 30, 2017 (11:09 am)
    Thanks WSB (and Kersti) I knew you’d know!

    • WSB December 30, 2017 (11:19 am)
      And thanks to everybody who messaged about this to be sure we knew so we could find out more. – TR

      • JN December 30, 2017 (1:43 pm)
        Any updates yet? Impatiently waiting for our water to come back just up the street from this. 

        • WSB December 30, 2017 (1:53 pm)
          Repair crew is on scene. We just stopped for a photo.

  • Erica December 30, 2017 (2:14 pm)
    Just called to ask and they said everything should be up and running by 5pm :/

    • WSB December 30, 2017 (2:21 pm)
      I added that update to the story just after 2 pm – it’s what the crew told us at the scene, though they had a little more room for optimism, 4 to 5 pm.

  • SA December 30, 2017 (3:32 pm)
    Water is back on! Good job, crew!

