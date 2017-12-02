VIDEO: West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Tree Lighting, Night Market brighten rainy Saturday

(WSB photos/video)

The official West Seattle Junction Christmas tree is shining bright in Junction Plaza Park tonight, after four festive hours of celebration, including the lighting ceremony and Night Market in the street. The ceremony started with music from the West Seattle High School Marching Band:

A post shared by West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) on Dec 2, 2017 at 4:52pm PST

Then this year’s tree-lighting hosts Sundae + Mr. Goessl took to the stage, also performing seasonal songs, as did the Endolyne Children’s Choir, plus musical holiday humor from the The Silver Belles, before Santa led the countdown to light the tree. Here’s our video of the entire 30-minute event:

And the tree-facing view of the final countdown:

Santa lights the tree! pic.twitter.com/zi88x51l4f — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) December 3, 2017



Despite the rain, the park was full.

Some were first-time tree-lighting viewers, for obvious reasons:

After the tree was aglow, Sundae + Mr. Goessl stayed onstage to provide a soundtrack while people enjoyed the final hour and a half of the Night Market:

SW Alaska, by the way, is open to traffic again, reopening around 8 pm, one hour after the market closed, as planned. Hometown Holidays festivities continue through Christmas and beyond – you can go here to see what’s happening next in The Junction, including caroling tomorrow and Santa Trolley rides on December 10th and 17th, plus Shop Late Thursdays and more.