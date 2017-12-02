VIDEO: Menashe Family Lights launched for 2017 Christmas season

West Seattle’s brightest Christmas lights went on in style tonight – to cheers, as you can hear in our video, thanks to this crowd:

Tonight’s illumination celebration featured extra elements – including Santa and a horse-drawn carriage.

As passers-by noticed and asked us about, a film crew was there too, for the big debut of this year’s display. Details forthcoming. Meantime, the lights will be on nightly from hereon out – you can go see them at 5605 Beach Drive SW. (And Santa will be back for his annual photo night – bring nonperishable food for the West Seattle Food Bank – two weeks from tonight, Saturday, December 16th, 6-10 pm.)