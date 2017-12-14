West Seattle, Washington

14 Thursday

VIDEO: Hope & Seattle Lutheran students’ concert ‘Sounds of Winter’

December 14, 2017 9:22 am
|      2 COMMENTS
‘Tis the season for holiday/winter concerts, especially this week, with many local school groups performing in the nights before winter break. Last night at Hope Lutheran School, it was a full house for the “Sounds of Winter” concert by groups from Hope and nearby Seattle Lutheran High School.

We stopped in toward the start of the concert. Above, the Hope Concert Band opened the night; our top photo and our video below feature the Hope Chapel Band/Choir:

Also performing, the SLHS Band and Hope’s Handbell Choir and Glee Club. We’re told some of the Hope musicians will also be performing at the Senior Center of West Seattle this afternoon.

P.S. See the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide for more music (and other events/info)!

2 Replies to "VIDEO: Hope & Seattle Lutheran students' concert 'Sounds of Winter'"

  • Eric December 14, 2017 (10:24 am)
    The kids did an amazing job last night.  I am always amazed at the work Thad Franklin does each year with all the students.  

  • Sally December 14, 2017 (11:10 am)
    It was a very fun evening and great way to kick off the season! Check our Hope’s Facebook page for more video and pictures! https://www.facebook.com/hopeseattle/

