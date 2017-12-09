VIDEO: Christmas Ship’s big night in West Seattle begins

After a late-afternoon stop in South Park, the Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship sailed into West Seattle waters by Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor) for the first of tonight’s three West Seattle stops.

Emerald City Voices on board. pic.twitter.com/JdDpBsPGL1 — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) December 10, 2017

In our short video clip, you hear Emerald City Voices, serenading those on board and ashore. The Christmas Ship headed downtown to change passengers and singers before its second voyage of the night brings it back to West Seattle – The Dickens Carolers will be on board for the 8:10 pm visit to Lowman Beach Park and the 8:55 pm stop by the Alki Bathhouse.