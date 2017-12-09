West Seattle, Washington

VIDEO: Christmas Ship’s big night in West Seattle begins

December 9, 2017 5:17 pm
|      1 COMMENT
After a late-afternoon stop in South Park, the Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship sailed into West Seattle waters by Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor) for the first of tonight’s three West Seattle stops.

In our short video clip, you hear Emerald City Voices, serenading those on board and ashore. The Christmas Ship headed downtown to change passengers and singers before its second voyage of the night brings it back to West Seattle – The Dickens Carolers will be on board for the 8:10 pm visit to Lowman Beach Park and the 8:55 pm stop by the Alki Bathhouse.

  • chemist December 9, 2017 (5:23 pm)
    Was just out by Lowman beach and noticed the metal fire pit/ring was out by the bulkhead for this event.

