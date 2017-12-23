West Seattle, Washington

24 Sunday

35℉

VIDEO: Brown water in West Seattle Junction area

December 23, 2017 10:54 am
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

10:54 AM: The video is from Heather, one of several people who have messaged us this morning with word of brown water in the West Seattle Junction area. As noted here before, it’s important to report brown water to Seattle Public Utilities at 206-386-1800 – Heather’s family did and reports that SPU says it’s because of fire-hydrant testing in the area. Here’s the general SPU advice about what to do if your water is discolored; you might recall SPU’s West Seattle flushing operations last year, an effort to get rust out of the pipes before it’s stirred up by hydrant use or pipe breaks.

12:28 PM: Despite the initial report blaming hydrant testing, it now seems there’s a water break – both Eddie via e-mail (including the photo below) and TTT via comments are reporting it.

We have a call out to SPU.

1:14 PM: Just talked to SPU’s Andy Ryan. He says they’re still working to figure out exactly where the break is – so far they think it’s possibly an 8-inch water line, and they’ve “throttled” water in the area so that what’s coming up at 48th/Alaska should be down to a trickle. In addition to the people reporting discolored water, he says six customers in the area are without service right now.

Share This

5 Replies to "VIDEO: Brown water in West Seattle Junction area"

  • redblack December 23, 2017 (12:10 pm)
    Reply

    i wonder if this has anything to do with the fire on 38th ave SW last night, just south of fire station 32. SFD opened 1 or 2 hydrants for the first time in years (as far as i know.)

  • ttt December 23, 2017 (12:25 pm)
    Reply

    There is a water main break under the intersection of Alaska & 48th. I was there when SPU was shutting the valve (they said not all the way), and they slso said they had to do the same on 46th on alaska since they couldn’t get themsin going west on 47th to close any.

    It is theintersection next to ercolini park. Sounds like they will be back later to tear up the road panels.

    • WSB December 23, 2017 (12:27 pm)
      Reply

      I just heard about this from somebody else – thank you – and have a call out to SPD’s on-call media person.

  • kg December 23, 2017 (12:51 pm)
    Reply

    Some in our house drank the water and is feeling lousy. We’re waiting for a call from the water quality team. 

  • Joel December 23, 2017 (4:44 pm)
    Reply

    we had an 8 inch break on our street…a neighbor called it in and SPU said it was a hydrant – 3 hours later and thousands of gallons of water later a landslide due to the water main break…they seem to be quick to say it’s a fire hydrant when it’s actually a water main.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann