West Seattle, Washington

19 Tuesday

46℉

VIDEO: 360-degree view of West Seattle’s Cove 2

December 17, 2017 2:35 pm
|      12 COMMENTS
 |   Seen at sea | West Seattle news | Wildlife

The video is from “Diver Laura” James, who continues to experiment with 360-degree video equipment, and shared that clip from one of her most-recent experiments. It was recorded in the Cove 2 area off north/northeast West Seattle.

P.S. If you haven’t viewed 360-degree video before – just “grab” it in the player window while it’s playing, and pull it around to look above, below, behind, around!

UPDATED MONDAY EVENING: If you have trouble with the clip as embedded above, try this version.

Share This

12 Replies to "VIDEO: 360-degree view of West Seattle's Cove 2"

  • zephyr December 17, 2017 (3:44 pm)
    Reply

    For some reason the video isn’t showing.  The music plays and when I hover over the lower track line, I can see the “thumbnail” images.  But the main video doesn’t play.  I just checked another YouTube video to see if it was me or YouTube.  Maybe something wrong with this particular clip.   Anyone else not able to view this?

  • shed22 December 17, 2017 (4:02 pm)
    Reply

    That was such a fun and easy experience! Thanks so much, Diver Laura and WSB, for giving us insight to our underwater landscape. Diver Laura, what video equipment are you currently experimenting with? It’s certainly doing the trick. Thumbs up! Are the starfish coming back? 

  • Chas Redmond December 17, 2017 (6:40 pm)
    Reply

    I was not able to see the clip either – thumbnail, yes, large image all black with soundtrack.

  • Chas Redmond December 17, 2017 (6:42 pm)
    Reply

    Just tried Firefox, was using Safari – all latest versions on latest OS – all show black. It’s an encoding problem, not a playback problem.

    • WSB December 17, 2017 (7:14 pm)
      Reply

      I apologize, but it works just fine for me so I had no way of knowing some might have trouble. Perhaps not all browsers support it – I just tried in Safari on this computer and that shows me a regular-video version with a message that the browser doesn’t support 360. I generally use Chrome and it works perfectly on that. – TR

  • MargeC December 17, 2017 (7:51 pm)
    Reply

    I can’t see it either – just black with music playing, like Zephyr and Charles. Using Safari on a MacBook Air.

    Just tried Chrome and can see it fine – video & music. Nice!

  • Also John December 18, 2017 (12:37 pm)
    Reply

    That was cool….thx.  Bummer about all the garbage on the seabed. 

  • S December 18, 2017 (2:25 pm)
    Reply

    All black for me too, Firefox.

  • zephyr December 18, 2017 (3:47 pm)
    Reply

    S wrote:  “All black for me too, Firefox.”

    Yes, I use the latest version of Firefox as well.  It’s kind of a shame that this is only available to Google Chrome users (if I read that right).  One would think that the video by itself would play without the special 360 degree added feature.  Maybe Diver Laura could re-post a regular video version of the underwater trip.  I would like to see that.  Meanwhile I can see the Caspar Babypants YouTube video which was posted on the same day.  So it’s not a problem with Regular YouTube.  And I am adding “please” to the request.  ;)  Thanks in advance, DL

    .

    • WSB December 18, 2017 (4:18 pm)
      Reply

      Unless credited otherwise, the video we publish (such as Caspar B) is recorded by us, and we don’t have 360-degree equipment, nor anything out of the ordinary at all. What we publish is either recorded off an iPhone, our DSLR camera, or our cheap little handheld JVC camcorder. I don’t know whether Laura even knows we published this – she sent it a few days earlier, I put it on our long list of stuff on standby, and finally got a chance to put it up. I’ve sent her a note. – TR

  • Diverlaura December 18, 2017 (6:38 pm)
    Reply

    Apologies for the viewing issue, it was an unexplained Youtube glitch and should now be fixed (sadly by having to delete and reupload).    I did upload right when Safari was making the switch to be able to play 360 videos so that could have had something to do with it, but other than that, it remains a mystery. 

    Hopefully the newly uploaded version works appropriately :)  

    https://youtu.be/6HUj1UkFWlA

  • zephyr December 19, 2017 (8:09 am)
    Reply

    Thanks for the second attempt Diver Laura.  Still not working.  But please don’t worry about it.  The thumbnails look interesting when you hover over them.  Merry Christmas! 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann