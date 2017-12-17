VIDEO: 360-degree view of West Seattle’s Cove 2

The video is from “Diver Laura” James, who continues to experiment with 360-degree video equipment, and shared that clip from one of her most-recent experiments. It was recorded in the Cove 2 area off north/northeast West Seattle.

P.S. If you haven’t viewed 360-degree video before – just “grab” it in the player window while it’s playing, and pull it around to look above, below, behind, around!

UPDATED MONDAY EVENING: If you have trouble with the clip as embedded above, try this version.