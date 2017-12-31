VIDEO: 2017 Not-So-Silent-Night Parade and fiery followup rock New Year’s Eve at Highland Park Improvement Club

(WSB photos and video)

Highland Park is the only neighborhood in West Seattle where you can start your New Year’s Eve with a parade – and tonight’s 9th annual Not-So-Silent-Night Parade through the streets near Highland Park Improvement Club was huge, with more than 100 participating, all ages as always:

The light of the almost-full moon shone on the parade, with participants invited to bring drums, noisemakers, musical instruments, lights, whatever adds to the cheery stroll along the sidewalks – here’s what it sounded like near the start:

The weather was about as good as it gets – dry and not too cold (it’s a no-matter-what-the-weather parade, and we even recall icy 2010). Things warmed up considerably once everyone was back in the HPIC lot, as the Sage Comet Performance returned after skipping NYE 2016:

Then everyone moved into the historic HPIC building to join the Corner Bar party, usually on first Fridays except for New Year’s Eve:

For the holiday, there was the extra element of a masquerade party – those in costume include DJs Dr. Lehl and Evan:

The DJs and musician McTuff are providing the HPIC sounds for as long as the party goes on – 1 am or so. And we suspect it’s the only West Seattle NYE party with a hot-dog stand in the courtyard:

You’re invited, 1116 SW Holden.