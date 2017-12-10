TUESDAY: Admiral Neighborhood Association’s final 2017 meeting

Still a few more community meetings before holiday break – including the Admiral Neighborhood Association, 7 pm Tuesday (December 12th). Here’s the agenda, as announced by president Larry Wymer:

We welcome our Admiral neighbors to our last meeting of 2017 where we have a full agenda to address a variety of issues of interest to all, which includes:

1) ALKI PUBLIC SAFETY & HEALTH SURVEY (rescheduled from an earlier meeting)

Newell Aldrich, Legislative Assistant for City Councilmember Lisa Herbold, will be presenting the results of this recent survey initiated by Councilmember Herbold, which generated responses from 817 area residents (including 197 from Admiral). Mr. Aldrich will discuss both the survey, and the City Council’s response to it.

2) HALA MHA FINAL ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT STATEMENT COMMUNITY APPEALS

Seattle Fair Growth, along with at least 15 neighborhoods around the City, have filed an appeal, which Deb Barker will discuss.

3) EMERGENCY COMMUNICATION HUB (Volunteer needed)

The Admiral neighborhood is in need of a volunteer to take on the “Admiral Emergency Communication Hub Captain” position. This volunteer would help ensure Admiral is ready to be resilient after a disaster by setting up a communication point so Admiral neighbors can help Admiral neighbors, as well as maintain communication with other neighborhood hubs throughout West Seattle, and greater Seattle. If interested, please come find out more.

4) ADMIRAL CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS (Volunteers needed)

ANA would like to initiate a discussion among neighbors and businesses to consider establishing a committee to raise funds and assemble a group volunteers to purchase Christmas (and/or generic “holiday”) decorations which we would use to decorate the Admiral core in future years. Let’s discuss to gauge interest, and see if we can find volunteers!

5) ANA OFFICER NOMINATIONS/ELECTIONS – It’s that time!