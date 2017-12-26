TREE-CYCLING: Here’s how to turn your Christmas tree into compost

Again this year, Seattle Public Utilities is giving you more than a month to get your Christmas tree turned into compost – either via curbside pickup, or Transfer Station dropoff. Today’s announcement:

From Dec. 26, 2017, to Jan. 31, 2018, Seattle residents can compost holiday greens, including wreaths and trees, for free curbside or at a Seattle Public Utilities transfer station.

At the Curb

Place your holiday greens on the curb next to your food and yard waste cart on your collection day. Please keep in mind the following:

Remove all decorations and lights, tinsel, metal clips, ornaments and bows.

Trees must be cut into lengths to 4-feet or shorter.

Bundle each section with sisal string or twine (not plastic).

Flocked and plastic trees or wreaths will be charged as extra garbage.

At apartments, one tree may be placed next to each food and yard waste cart at no extra charge each collection day.

At the Transfer Station

Bring Christmas trees and other holiday greens to a city transfer station. Starting Feb. 1, 2018 regular fees will apply.

Trees should not exceed 8-feet in length and must be free of decoration.

Trunks should not exceed 4-inches in diameter.

The stations will accept up to 3 trees per vehicle.