TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday updates; weekend alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:12 AM: Good morning. No incidents in/from West Seattle so far this Friday morning.

SATURDAY STREET CLOSURE: The West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Night Market and Tree Lighting will close SW Alaska between California and 42nd tomorrow, approximately 2-8 pm (the Night Market runs 3-7, the Tree Lighting in Junction Plaza Park is at 5). This means Metro reroutes, too, for the 22, 50, 128, and C Line – the reroute docs are all linked from this page.

9:20 AM: Tipster says the Admiral/California signal is blinking again. Please remember that means it’s an all-way stop! (And thanks as always for tips throughout the day/night, especially via our 24/7 hotline at 206-293-6302, text or voice.)