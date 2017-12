(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:52 AM: Good morning! The National Weather Service’s wind advisory for our area is in effect through 4 pm, with gusts up to 45 mph possible. … No traffic incidents in/from West Seattle so far. … The south Pierce County SB I-5 closure at the scene of Monday’s train derailment continues, according to WSDOT.