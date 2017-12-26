TRAFFIC/TRANSIT/WEATHER TODAY: Post-holiday Tuesday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:54 AM: Good morning. No traffic incidents in/from West Seattle so far today, but one transit alert: The 6:44 am Route 37 from West Seattle did not run. Remember, meantime, that Metro is on “reduced weekday” service this week, and did go back to regular routing last night, after a day of snow routing.

Speaking of snow, the forecast still calls for a chance of some tonight. Until then, today is expected to be partly sunny, high in the 30s.