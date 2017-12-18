TRAFFIC/TRANSIT/WEATHER TODAY: Monday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7 AM: Good morning! It’s the week before Christmas, and school’s out. No incidents in/from West Seattle reported so far.

WEATHER: Rainy this morning. It gets much colder later this week and as @WestSeaWx pointed out early today, there’s a possibility of snow in a few days – late Thursday/early Friday.

7:35 AM: WSDOT reports a crash on NB I-5 near Seneca.

8:11 AM: Crash reported at Admiral/Olga.

9:05 AM: If you monitor regional news, you have likely heard about the Amtrak derailment that has closed I-5 in south Pierce County. Washington State Ferries is warning that its system traffic might increase as people divert.

10:19 AM: The current closure is southbound and per WSP expected to continue through the day.