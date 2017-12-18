West Seattle, Washington

19 Tuesday

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT/WEATHER TODAY: Monday watch

December 18, 2017 7:00 am
(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7 AM: Good morning! It’s the week before Christmas, and school’s out. No incidents in/from West Seattle reported so far.

WEATHER: Rainy this morning. It gets much colder later this week and as @WestSeaWx pointed out early today, there’s a possibility of snow in a few days – late Thursday/early Friday.

7:35 AM: WSDOT reports a crash on NB I-5 near Seneca.

8:11 AM: Crash reported at Admiral/Olga.

9:05 AM: If you monitor regional news, you have likely heard about the Amtrak derailment that has closed I-5 in south Pierce County. Washington State Ferries is warning that its system traffic might increase as people divert.

10:19 AM: The current closure is southbound and per WSP expected to continue through the day.

5 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT/WEATHER TODAY: Monday watch"

  • Kersti Muul December 18, 2017 (7:09 am)
    I just saw a little white truck turned the wrong way at the eastbound entrance to the WS bridge in the right most lane, sticking our a little. a few cars stopped maybe looking…

    Happy Monday!

  • newnative December 18, 2017 (8:39 am)
    Surprised no one is talking about this. Amtrak derails over I-5 overpass near Dupont

    This is bound to affect southbound traffic 

    • WSB December 18, 2017 (9:05 am)
      That’s very far south of here, even south of Tacoma, so it’s exceptionally far out of what we usually would mention, but I am just about to add the WSF alert that their system traffic might increase as a result.

  • duh December 18, 2017 (10:13 am)
    I-5 is not closed, watching people move through the northbound lanes right now…..

    • WSB December 18, 2017 (10:21 am)
      Thanks, much of the coverage earlier just said “I-5 closed” but the most recent I can find from agencies on Twitter says two lanes are open NB, but the SB closure is expected to last all day.

