TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch, last full day of fall

7:06 AM: Good morning. No incidents reported in or from West Seattle so far.

In Pierce County, southbound I-5 remains closed at the train-derailment scene, WSDOT says, with cleanup continuing and repairs to be made.

7:25 AM: Still incident-free. We should mention this is the last full day of fall; winter solstice is Thursday at 8:28 am, and Thursday night brings Alice Enevoldsen‘s winter-solstice sunset watch in West Seattle.