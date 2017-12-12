TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch

West Seattle, Washington

December 12, 2017 7:36 am
7:36 AM: Good morning. Clear but cold this morning. No incidents reported in/from West Seattle so far.

  • NW December 12, 2017 (7:45 am)
    Please turn your lights on in your vehicle while driving in early am and late pm hrs out there make you and your auto visible. Thanks 

