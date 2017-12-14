TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:02 AM: Good morning! We’ve just checked around and no incidents are reported in/from West Seattle.

NOTE: Today is the last full day of school before a two-week winter break for most local students (Seattle Public Schools and those who follow its calendar are out an hour early tomorrow, then off until the day after New Year’s Day).

7:32 AM: SDOT reports a crash at 26th/Barton.

8:48 AM: As noted in comments, Metro has had Routes 56/57 trouble today.