December 14, 2017 7:02 am
(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:02 AM: Good morning! We’ve just checked around and no incidents are reported in/from West Seattle.

NOTE: Today is the last full day of school before a two-week winter break for most local students (Seattle Public Schools and those who follow its calendar are out an hour early tomorrow, then off until the day after New Year’s Day).

7:32 AM: SDOT reports a crash at 26th/Barton.

8:48 AM: As noted in comments, Metro has had Routes 56/57 trouble today.

5 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch"

  • Laura December 14, 2017 (7:57 am)
    The 3rd 57 is a no show. With no alert. Thanks for continuing to suck, metro. 

    • Laura December 14, 2017 (8:19 am)
      Just got an email 30 minutes after the 57 no show. Right after the alert about TWO 56s in a row canceled. Metro whined to me a few weeks ago about them hiring a bunch of drivers so why is this happening? People, PLEASE, write to Dow and Joe and complain. 

  • Olivist December 14, 2017 (8:29 am)
    3 metro cancellations this AM. All W. seattle.

    Email city council. Complain to metro. Nothing seems to work!

  • newnative December 14, 2017 (8:32 am)
    I just got three metro alerts for: 2 56’s, 1 57  no show and the third is saying the 57 is running 30 minutes late. 

  • NH December 14, 2017 (8:33 am)
    2 56’s and at least one 57 no shows with alerts. I guess Admiral is just out of luck. Upzoning our neighborhood yet this is the bus service? How is that going to work? Density is fine, but not without an accompanying increase in service.

