7:02 AM: Good morning! Some fog and slickness out there again this morning. Otherwise, no current incidents in/from West Seattle.

9:31 AM: Still foggy but quiet. Thanks again to everyone who sends word of traffic trouble, breaking news, etc., when you can do so safely/legally, text or voice, via our 24/7 hotline (celebrating 10 years!) 206-293-6302.