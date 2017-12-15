TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:59 AM: Good morning and welcome to Friday. No incidents in/from West Seattle so far this morning.

SCHOOL’S OUT EARLY: Seattle Public Schools get out one hour early today, to start their two-week winter break.

7:52 AM: Thanks for the text. Though SFD quickly cleared from a crash on Harbor Ave, traffic is being diverted up California Way.

8:29 AM: No updates on that and no cameras in the area, so we’re heading over to see if it cleared. That remains the only incident reported so far this morning.

8:47 AM: Harbor/California is clear.