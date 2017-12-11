TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Foggy Monday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)
7:06 AM: Good morning. Foggy and freezing out there, so beware of slick roads. No incidents reported so far in/from West Seattle. Two notes:
COLUMBIA PROJECT: As explained here, if you use Columbia Street downtown, note that work is scheduled to start today on the first phase of a major project.
LAST WEEK BEFORE SCHOOL BREAK: Seattle Public Schools and those who follow the same calendar will be on winter break after this week – school on Friday (December 15th) will be out one hour early.
7:12 AM: Metro alert just in:
Transit Alert – Route 56 to downtown Seattle due to leave Alki at 7:32 AM will not operate this morning.
— King County Metro🚌 (@kcmetrobus) December 11, 2017
