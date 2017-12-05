TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: 35th SW reopens; other Tuesday notes

5:44 AM: We start this morning’s traffic/transit watch early, with 35th SW now reopened both ways south of Avalon Way:

It’s been about 11 hours since the 35th SW water-break in the southbound lanes just south of Avalon. NB 35th reopened half an hour ago, and SB just a few minutes ago.

Now to the regular daily cameras:

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

Otherwise, no incidents so far. Watch out for slick roads – it’s in the mid-30s, and when we left to head back to 35th/Avalon before 5 am, our windshield was a bit frosty. SDOT has crews out – one with a plow and either sand or salt was standing by alongside Taco Time.

7:08 AM: After watching reopened 35th SW for a while, we headed back to HQ. Roads seemed OK but we did see a lot of windshields – even at sea level – that will need a little attention before drivers head out. Otherwise, still no incidents.