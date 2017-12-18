TRAFFIC ALERTS: Eastbound bridge crash; ferry delays; southbound I-5 updates; more

5:44 PM: Traffic notes for the outbound commute:

EASTBOUND WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CRASH: A crash on the eastbound bridge by the 1st Avenue S. exit has blocked two lanes. (6:40 pm update – SDOT just tweeted that the scene is now clear.)

FERRY DELAYS: WSF warned earlier in the day that the southbound I-5 closure at the Pierce County train derailment scene might increase usage of the ferry system. That appears to have happened – the Fauntleroy wait right now is 90 minutes, unusual for a Monday evening.

AT THE DERAILMENT SCENE: Southbound I-5 in south Pierce County is expected to be closed at least through tomorrow morning at the derailment scene. Here’s an update from The News Tribune.

6:45 PM – 15TH/HOLDEN CRASH: Though SFD has cleared the scene on this, indicating no serious injuries, Bryan sent the photo and said police were directing traffic as of about 15 minutes ago:

7:35 PM: SFD is headed to a crash reported on NB 99 by the Battery Street Tunnel.