UPDATE: Water break closes 35th SW south of Avalon; privately owned line to blame, SPU says

This is big water. On 35th south of Avalon. pic.twitter.com/iUvQG5VIx9 — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) December 5, 2017

6:18 PM: Thanks to everyone who’s been messaging us about what they’re describing as gushing water on the road at 35th/Avalon on this rainless night. We are on the way over to find out more.

6:34 PM: This is BIG water gushing from southbound 35th just south of Avalon. SFD is here and closing 35th between Avalon and Alaska. Avoid the area.

6:44 PM: Firefighters have also closed the sidewalks to keep people far away – they’re worried this could lead to a big sinkhole in the street. SPU has arrived. We have a message out to find out what more they know. We also hear there’s low water pressure at some residences nearby.

More @SeattleFire here now. And we hear some residents on Avalon have liw water pressure. pic.twitter.com/CsHmEwIIMs — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) December 5, 2017

7:05 PM: This is going to go on a while. Full complement of utilities here now – Puget Sound Energy (there’s been concern about natural-gas odor around the KFC), Seattle City Light, as well as SPU. Again, 35th is blocked off between Alaska and Avalon, but before that happened, here’s video from @jetreset showing how it looked when a C Line bus went through the water (which is right by the southbound stop on 35th):

Video of the flooding from the C line pic.twitter.com/mc4QyMlY5o — Demon Snethen (@JetReset) December 5, 2017

7:23 PM: Just talked with SPU spokesperson Andy Ryan. He says what broke is a 4-inch “service line” that belongs to the adjacent apartment building (which would be Aura) – “it’s not city infrastructure.” The building is only a year old.

Ryan added, “We have the water main shut down between Avalon and Manning while crews look for the water shutoff valve.” Repairs might not be complete before midnight, he says.

7:43 PM: Buses have been rerouted for a while since the road remains closed (and the water’s still bubbling up on the southbound side), but here’s the official Metro reroute alert just texted/tweeted:

Transit Alert â€“ Buses rerouted off of 35 Av SW/SW Avalon Way. Use the stops on Avalon Wy east of 35 Av or on 35 Av south of SW Alaska St. — King County MetroðŸšŒ (@kcmetrobus) December 5, 2017



7:55 PM: The water’s not off yet, but the volume is down. Kevin tells us water service is off to the south of here, too, near 36th/Edmunds.