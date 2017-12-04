West Seattle, Washington

05 Tuesday

UPDATE: Water break closes 35th SW south of Avalon; privately owned line to blame, SPU says

December 4, 2017 6:18 pm
6:18 PM: Thanks to everyone who’s been messaging us about what they’re describing as gushing water on the road at 35th/Avalon on this rainless night. We are on the way over to find out more.

6:34 PM: This is BIG water gushing from southbound 35th just south of Avalon. SFD is here and closing 35th between Avalon and Alaska. Avoid the area.

6:44 PM: Firefighters have also closed the sidewalks to keep people far away – they’re worried this could lead to a big sinkhole in the street. SPU has arrived. We have a message out to find out what more they know. We also hear there’s low water pressure at some residences nearby.

7:05 PM: This is going to go on a while. Full complement of utilities here now – Puget Sound Energy (there’s been concern about natural-gas odor around the KFC), Seattle City Light, as well as SPU. Again, 35th is blocked off between Alaska and Avalon, but before that happened, here’s video from @jetreset showing how it looked when a C Line bus went through the water (which is right by the southbound stop on 35th):

7:23 PM: Just talked with SPU spokesperson Andy Ryan. He says what broke is a 4-inch “service line” that belongs to the adjacent apartment building (which would be Aura) – “it’s not city infrastructure.” The building is only a year old.

Ryan added, “We have the water main shut down between Avalon and Manning while crews look for the water shutoff valve.” Repairs might not be complete before midnight, he says.

7:43 PM: Buses have been rerouted for a while since the road remains closed (and the water’s still bubbling up on the southbound side), but here’s the official Metro reroute alert just texted/tweeted:


7:55 PM: The water’s not off yet, but the volume is down. Kevin tells us water service is off to the south of here, too, near 36th/Edmunds.

10 Replies to "UPDATE: Water break closes 35th SW south of Avalon; privately owned line to blame, SPU says"

  • Trickycoolj December 4, 2017 (6:23 pm)
    Called SPU theyâ€™re aware

    • WSB December 4, 2017 (6:24 pm)
      Thanks for that. I will be calling the media line.

  • Snoop December 4, 2017 (6:43 pm)
    That is right at the road patch they put in during some utility work for KFC last week.

  • Kate December 4, 2017 (6:55 pm)
    We are just east of 35th on avalon and building has extremely low water pressure

  • Paul December 4, 2017 (6:59 pm)
    You could definitely see the road buckling where the water was coming out.  I realized my helplessness as I drove by within a few feet.  I guess all those hours of watching the weather channel telling you to not drive through ponding water never sank in.

  • Daniel December 4, 2017 (7:21 pm)
    I was there before they closed it off, most people were driving thru it but it was quite deep and looked really dirty (like sewage) so I turned around in my sedan to avoid it. By the time I came back from the other direction it was closed off already. 

    And Trader Joeâ€™s is still closed! West Seattle is getting hit by the weirdness this week.

    • WSB December 4, 2017 (7:26 pm)
      It is – something of a utility-pocalypse. I just talked with SPU’s communications director & am adding new info above.

  • KB December 4, 2017 (7:23 pm)
    Any updated info re the possible natural gas issue? Wondering if it’s a safety issue for friends who live nearby.

    • WSB December 4, 2017 (7:27 pm)
      SFD is standing by and PSE showed up but no problem found that we can see – in fact I went back into the KFC for a warm place to type.

  • Swede. December 4, 2017 (7:52 pm)
    Quality construction there. Almost made it a whole year! The saying ‘Do you want to pay now, or pay later’ comes to mind. My guess the amount they saved by slapping that building and apparently surrounding systems together will be lost in having to repair the road now. With all the busses running there it’s not exactly just slapping some asphalt over it…

