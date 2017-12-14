TRAFFIC ALERT: East Marginal closure north of West Seattle Bridge late Saturday/early Sunday

Just in from SDOT – a road-closure alert for 9 pm Saturday until 1 am Sunday. The pergola for the Washington Street Boat Landing will be returned to its historic spot on the south end of the downtown waterfront, more than three years after it was removed, to be restored while the Waterfront Seattle project had work to do at its location. Here’s video from when it was moved out:

So East Marginal/surface Alaskan Way will be closed north of the West Seattle Bridge, between Spokane St. and Atlantic St., during those four hours this Saturday night/early Sunday for the move back.