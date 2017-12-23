TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: West Seattle’s Charlie Brown Christmas, and more

Another Christmas lights double feature tonight – first, West Seattle’s own Charlie Brown Christmas:

Don Rice sent the photo of his long-running display in North Admiral (last featured here in 2013), and notes:

For over 40 years, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang have come to this location in West Seattle, to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.

You’ll find them in the 2100 block of 47th SW.

Meantime, another display we showcased a while back – 2011, to be precise – is still shining bright, we found out tonight:

The classic Santa with his sleigh and reindeer are in that yard on 39th SW between SW Andover and SW Bradford.

Still welcoming suggestions, with or without photos, as Christmas Eve and Day approach! editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you! Lights already featured are archived here, newest-to-oldest.