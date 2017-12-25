TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: West Seattle Yuletide; plus, an Admiral star

If you’re missing some Christmas-lights-viewing time because of the snow and its aftermath – don’t worry, our area’s major displays go through New Year’s! The photos above and below are from Ken and Cora at West Seattle Yuletide, the music-synched lights on 38th SW between Dakota and Genesee; their snowman is Olaf, and that’s who this young visitor waved at:

Find the West Seattle Yuletide schedule here. Meantime … another reader photo, a star over west Admiral, shining from the 5000 block of SW Grayson:

Before the snow, we were thinking of featuring several star displays last night, for Christmas Eve. Maybe next year! But this star comes with its own story – the anonymous reader who sent the photo explains that “(an) arborist installed a hand-built, homemade, lit star on wood frame, high in a birch tree.” Other stars to see around West Seattle include the ones at Providence Mount St. Vincent (35th/Edmunds) and Nucor (Avalon/Andover). Thanks again for all the Christmas-lights tips this season – the ones we’ve showcased are archived, newest to oldest, here.