TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: ‘Tree’ on Pigeon Point

December 13, 2017 9:22 pm
 Holidays | West Seattle Christmas lights | West Seattle news

Thanks to Trissa for the photo! She explains:

I decided that I wanted a tree of lights & our whole family worked together to create this. We’re on Pigeon Point & you can see it when you’re driving east on Yancy from Avalon. Happy Holidays!

Also visible to the south when driving up Andover from Delridge. We’ll be showcasing lights nightly through Christmas – thanks to everyone who’s sent tips and photos – more tomorrow, and we’ll be adding to the list in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide!

