TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Super-size Santa hat

With the clear, dry weather tonight, it’s a perfect time to look at lights – even just a walk around your neighborhood. This one is an eye-catcher on the north end of Arbor Heights, on the north side of SW Roxbury at 36th SW. We’ve featured it before – in 2007 and 2011 – but hadn’t seen it in a few years, until an AH resident sent the photo (thank you!). To see the other lights we’ve featured this season, scroll through our newest-to-oldest archive. We also have a list of lights-and-music shows in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide. Speaking of which, something special tomorrow night:

Brownie Troop 41169 will be at West Seattle Lights handing out hot cocoa to anyone who stops by with a non-perishable food donation (or small cash donations) for the West Seattle Food Bank. They are hoping to spread a little cheer and help boost food donations during the holidays. If you haven’t stopped by this house yet, there is no better time! Our Brownies would love to give you a cocoa to warm yourself while you watch the light show. We hope to see you there! What: Cocoa for a Cause

When: Thursday 12/21 from 6:30-8 pm

Where: 3908 SW Charlestown