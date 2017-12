Thanks to Don Brubeck for tonight’s Christmas-lights photo, which is from Alki Avenue SW and illustrates an observation we wanted to share – houses aren’t the only places you’ll find festive lights – apartments and condos can put on a show too. Besides Alki/Harbor Avenues, we also recommend the buildings on the east side of California SW south of SW Holly in south Morgan Junction.

Got lights to suggest, with or without a photo? editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you!