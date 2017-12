(WSB photos)

Continuing to spotlight Christmas lights nightly … the Wenn family’s residence is still shining brightest on the well-lit 4000 block of Fauntleroy Way SW alongside the west end of the West Seattle Bridge. Many famous characters to appreciate, too, including this timely trio:

Thanks for the ongoing tips (editor@westseattleblog.com) – with a pic if you have one, and if not, we’ll check it out as we did with this one.