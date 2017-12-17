West Seattle, Washington

TONIGHT'S LIGHTS: Around the corner from a well-known show …

December 17, 2017
Our featured lights tonight are on the west side of 40th SW, just north of SW Charlestown. Wendy e-mailed to say, “Check out 40th Ave SW between Charlestown and Hinds for awesome Xmas lights. Practically every house on the street (both sides) is lit up.” And indeed they are. She also pointed out that this is right around the corner from music-synched West Seattle Lights (39th/Charlestown), so while you’re checking out that show, explore the blocks nearby – we saw plenty of brightness on 41st and 42nd in the area, too.

Thanks for the West Seattle Christmas lights tips – more welcome, editor@westseattleblog.com – and check out the shows listed in our Holiday Guide!

  Calires December 17, 2017
    Lots of good displays on Walnut between Hanford and Charlestown as well.  I love walking the dog this time of year.

