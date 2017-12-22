TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Another double feature, with a bonus

On this Christmas Eve-Eve-Eve, two more stops on our ongoing Christmas-lights tour of the area – above, the photo is from a reader who points out that their neighbors in the 10700 block of 22nd SW have yard decorations including the Nativity, six wise men, and Santa pulling a sled with Woodstock from “Peanuts.” The decorations, they add, come from 10 years of yard-sale shopping. Meantime, we checked out Fauntlee Hills, which usually has a multitude of brightly lit homes, and found this one on 39th SW just north of SW Barton:

Looking right across the street, these happy little faces were twinkling along a railing:

More lights nightly at least through Christmas! Suggestions welcome, with or without photos, at editor@westseattleblog.com. Our previous spotlights are archived here, newest to oldest.